Goodies Announces Return To Music After Prison

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Goodies Music, Isaac Abeiku Aidoo, known popularly as Goodies, has announced a return to the music industry, years after he is been missing in action.

The former producer of VIP was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA0 on April 23, 2008 on suspicion of possessing narcotic drugs while going through departure formalities to board a flight to London.

Then on November 26, 2008, he was sentenced to a 13-year imprisonment with hard labour by an Accra Circuit Court for possessing 80 pellets of cocaine after it took the prosecution about six months to gather evidence against him.

Before going to prison, Goodies produced a tall list of other hiplife artistes like Tic Tac, Sydney, Lord Kenya, Nana Kwame, Mzbel and a lot of others.

He also worked on collaborative projects between some Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes, including 2Face and Tony Tetuila.

He gained his freedom after he was released on Tuesday, December 23, 2014 from the Nsawam Prison, where he spent the past six years behind bars.

Speaking on Peace FM on Saturday, he said he has been concentrating on farming since his return from prison, but due to pressure from persons in the music industry, he is making a return.

“I have been farming for a long time. So when I return I made up my mind to tackle the farming business I was doing. That was what I was doing since my return. I even won best farmer award in my district, Akuapem South. I am into rearing pigs, vegetable farming, pineapple and other fruits,” he revealed.

“With music, I have been advising my boys. Sometimes they come to ask what I can do for them. They believe I have something to do with the music but I didn’t want to come back into music. However, the pressure on me is such that I am coming back,” he revealed.

He now has a new studio at Teshie, a suburb of Accra, and his Goodies Music Production is now registered in Belgium as Goodies Music International to show his readiness for his comeback.

By Francis Addo