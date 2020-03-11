Standard Chartered Introduces Online Fixed Income

Setor Quashigah

STANDARD CHARTERED has launched Online Fixed Income (OFI) on SC Mobile.

OFI comprises of local currency bonds and treasury bills (Fixed Income). OFI allows the Bank’s clients to place orders in a fast, simple and convenient manner.

Speaking at the launch, Setor Quashigah, Head, Wealth Management, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, said the bank continued to offer an end to end digital solution to clients to aid them in their investment decisions. OFI on SC Mobile gives clients the opportunity to buy and sell government issued bonds at any time via the SC Mobile App.

The OFI trading platform on the SC Mobile app includes simplified Client Investment Profiling, sale and purchase of treasury bills at any given point in time. Additionally, clients can view the list of securities available to be traded each day as well as details of securities such as indicative price, tenor, maturity date, coupon percentage and frequency.

Transaction details and historical transactions are also available on the app.

Clients have access to an educational page to learn more about trading in bonds.

In 2019, Standard Chartered Bank made significant progress in the acceleration of its digital agenda that is, transforming its Retail Banking Business. Our flagship SC Mobile digital banking app is disrupting the banking landscape in Ghana.

This digital banking app features a range of innovations and functionality improvements to offer a more seamless experience for our clients such as end to end digital client on-boarding, up to 70 client service requests and a fully enhanced payment proposition including Mobile Money.

A business desk report