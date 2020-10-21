Gospel Artiste Celestine Donkor’s Home Raided By Armed Robbers

Celestine Donkor

Gospel artiste Celestine Donkor’s home has been raided by armed robbers.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 between 12:00 am and 2:00 am.

According to the gospel artiste, she was locked in her room with her husband while the armed robbers went into her children’s room which scared one of their daughters who was knocked off after shouting.

Narrating the incident in a Facebook post, the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) gospel artiste of the year said, “One of my daughters tried to shout. She said she saw a man dressed in all black with a flashlight in his mouth, the next thing, she suddenly felt drowsy and knocked off.

“We had to break our door to come out.

“Thank God the children are all okay and no one was hurt,” she said.

The gospel artiste continued, “They took all our phones. My Samsung s9+, my machine is gone, iPhones, two laptops and a tablet, and made away with all the cash we got at home. We found the bags and stuff they searched outside.

“It looked like they entered through the balcony, which is very unbelievable; how they managed to enter our bedroom, picked our phones and locked us inside, beats my mind.”

She added, “We are home phoneless and cashless at the moment…please, if you come across any of such devices with my pictures, kindly report.

The artiste is appealing to the general public to help them find the stolen items by reporting to the police if they come across any device with her pictures.

