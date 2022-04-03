Gospel Musician Busted By Interpol For Fraud

Ghanaian gospel musician, Jacklin Sarfo Gyamfua aka Ohemaa Jacky who absconded from Ghana whiles on trial for defrauding by false pretenses has been arrested by the International Police (INTERPOL) in Cotonou, Benin.

She was arrested by INTERPOL, Cotonou when INTERPOL, Accra despatched a warrant for her arrest and upon that additionally discovered to be in possession of an Italian passport.

The suspect who’s popularly known as Ohemaa Jacky in Ghanaian circles was nabbed collectively along with her husband, one Emmanuel Peprah on February 16, this year, whilst travelling to London through Paris.

The gospel musician was arrested by INTERPOL, Cotonou after Ghana had sought for help for her arrest.

She was grabbed for possessing a pretend Italian passport collectively along with her husband.

The two have been put earlier before a court in Cotonou the place they have been remanded.

Ohemaa Jacky is already standing trial in Ghana for allegedly defrauding a dealer of GHC150,000 under the pretext of securing her an Italian passport and resident identification playing cards.

According to the Prosecution, the “Hakuna Matata” singer who additionally doubles as a blogger, contracted to get two Italian passports for the dealer and her toddler daughter.

Charged with defrauding by false pretenses, the musician pleaded not responsible, and she was granted bail within the sum of GHC 200,000.

Soon after she was granted bail, she refused to attend courtroom, placing strain on those that stood sureties for her as they have been dragged earlier to the court to fish out the singer.

The court presided by Evelyn Asamoah had issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the musician for failing to appear before her.

The prosecution stated safety officers have tried to hint her in her residence in Accra, however to no avail, till INTERPOL was contacted and the accused nabbed in Cotonou.