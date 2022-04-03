Black Sherif Tops Trends In Nigeria With Latest Single

Rapper Black Sherif who is known in private life as Mohammed Ismail Sherif is soaring high with his latest single titled, Kwaku The Traveler.

A few days after its release, the song has started leading major music charts on the continent.

Over the weekend, the song has jumped to the number one trending song on Apple Music’s Top 100 in Nigeria.

This makes Black Sherif the first Ghanaian artiste to top the Nigeria Apple Music chart in 2022.

This has come in the wake of reports that he shocked music fans with a surprise raindrops stage act last week.

The “Second Sermon” crooner performed to audiences at the 2022 edition of the 3music awards while it rained on him on stage.

The performance was described as a remarkable act and many industry players have since been praising him. However, that was just the tip of the iceberg of things happening in his career.

The new song he has released is receiving major attention from music fans.

By Francis Addo