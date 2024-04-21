Gospel Musician KODA Is Dead

Ghana’s music community has lost beloved gospel act Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, affectionately known as KODA, who died on Sunday.

He was 45. A close source to the singer has confirmed the heartbreaking news, revealing that KODA succumbed to an illness he had been bravely battling.

Based in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana, KODA was celebrated as one of the definitive voices of contemporary gospel music in Ghana.

His passion for sharing the gospel and shaping the sound of others through music production earned him admiration and respect from fans and fellow artists alike.

Throughout his illustrious career, KODA’s musical contributions extended far and wide.

He produced music for esteemed artists such as the late Danny Nettey, Ps. Joe Beechem, Nii Okai, Halal Afrika, Eugene Zuta, and many more.

With an impressive discography comprising three studio albums, two live albums, and two instrumental/jazz albums, KODA’s musical legacy is cemented in the hearts of his fans.

His sixth vocal album, ‘Keteke,’ showcased his talent and versatility, further solidifying his status as a prominent figure in the gospel music scene.

Some of KODA’s most beloved gospel songs include ‘Nkwaa Abodo,’ ‘Nsem Pii,’ ‘Adooso,’ ‘Hossana,’ ‘Poma Dadaa,’ ‘Amen,’ and ‘Zion Song,’ each resonating deeply with listeners and leaving an enduring impact.

KODA’s passing comes as a shock to the music industry.