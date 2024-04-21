K.K. Kabobo To Be Buried In June

Funeral for late Highlife legend, Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo, fondly remembered as KK Kabobo, will be held in Accra on June 15 and 16 2024 when his remains will be buried.

This was announced during his One-Week observance service, held on Saturday, April 20, at the Police Depot in Accra.

The event, which drew a number of mourners, including fellow Ghanaian music icons Abrantie Amakye Dede, Okyerema Asante, and Obuoba JA Adofo, served as a poignant moment for the music industry to bid farewell to one of its beloved figures.

KK Kabobo, whose music resonated deeply with many, succumbed to liver disease on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at the University of Ghana Medical Center.

The late Highlife legend was not only celebrated for his musical prowess but also for his contributions to the music industry.

As a member of the Professional Musicians Association of Ghana (PROMAG) and a board member of the copyright management team, KK Kabobo played a significant role in shaping the landscape of Ghanaian music.

KK Kabobo leaves behind a rich legacy, with timeless classics such as ‘Onyame Ahu Wo’, ‘Nyatse Nyatse Girl’, and ‘Running Away’ etching his name in the annals of Ghanaian music history.

As preparations for his final farewell begin, fans, colleagues, and admirers alike will gather to pay their respects and honor the memory of a true Highlife icon.