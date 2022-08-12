Gospel Stars Parade For Tehillah Experience 2022

Ohemaa Mercy

GHANA’S seasoned gospel music icons, Joe Mettle, MOGmusic, Efe Grace and Benjamin Dube from South Africa are among some selected gospel acts billed to perform at this year’s edition of the annual Tehillah Experience Concert on Sunday, August 14.

The event themed, “Clouds of Glory”, will take place at the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Calvary Temple located on the Spintex Road in Accra.

Organised by Ohemaa Mercy Ministries, the concert which is designed to fulfil the spiritual needs of people is expected to attract Christians and gospel music lovers from all walks of life.

Other gospel acts billed to rock the stage alongside Ohemaa Mercy, the headline act, are Pastor Isaiah Fosu Kwakye, Ceccy Twum, Daughters of Glorious Jesus and Elder Mireku.

The organisers said patrons of this year’s event will be treated to inspirational live musical performances, adding that all the artistes billed to perform at the much hyped concert are ready to give out their best on stage.

Widely respected for her creativity and ability to rock the stage for hours, Ohemaa Mercy is expected to deliver her finest performance on the stage.

She is credited with several hit songs including ‘Aseda’, ‘Wofiri Mu’, ‘Thank You’, ‘Obeye’, ‘Edin Jesus’, ‘Ma De Me’, ‘Wobeye Kese’, ‘Adom Bi’, ‘Menmu’ among others.