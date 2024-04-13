Government Acknowledges Errors In Performance Tracker

The Government has acknowledged a discrepancy in the inclusion of 67 entries on the list of projects featured on the recently launched Performance Tracker, attributing the errors to inadvertent oversight during the initial rollout.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Information via Twitter, the government expressed gratitude for the public’s keen interest and scrutiny of the tracker’s contents, underscoring the collective commitment towards ensuring the accuracy and integrity of project-related information.

“The Government appreciates the overwhelming interest displayed by citizens following the launch of the Performance Tracker, reflecting a proactive engagement in upholding transparency and accountability in infrastructure development. Regrettably, 67 entries have been identified as inaccurately included within 48 hours of the launch,” the Ministry of Information stated.

The Performance Tracker, unveiled by the government on Wednesday, April 10, is part of the administration’s commitment to enhancing transparency and accountability in monitoring the progress of infrastructure projects nationwide.

During the launch event, Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, highlighted the pivotal role of the tracker in mitigating historical concerns surrounding project data accuracy, particularly in the visual representations of project outcomes through artistic impressions.

The tracker, which currently boasts a catalogue of over 13,000 projects nationwide, signals a significant step towards real-time monitoring and reporting on infrastructure initiatives to facilitate informed decision-making and public oversight.

MP for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, emphasized that the Performance Tracker builds upon the foundation laid by the earlier Delivery Tracker introduced by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in 2020, demonstrating a continuous commitment to promoting transparency and accountability in project implementation.

As the government works swiftly to rectify the errors in project entries, the focus remains on fostering transparency, accuracy, and public trust in tracking the implementation of infrastructure projects to drive national development and ensure efficient resource allocation.

By Vincent Kubi