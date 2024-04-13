Tragedy At Dormaa SHS: 19-Year-Old Student Dies Over Abortion

In a distressing turn of events, the Dormaa Ahenkro community is reeling from the tragic loss of 19-year-old Abigail Kyeremaa, a student of Dormaa Senior High School, who passed away under harrowing circumstances related to an alleged abortion.

Per information gathered by DGN Online, on the evening of April 9, 2024, Kyeremaa Matilda, 40, residing at Jericho, a suburb of Dormaa Ahenkro, accompanied by Nana Atuoni Gyabaah, reported to the Dormaa District Police station with a troubling account. Matilda conveyed that her daughter, Abigail Kyeremaa, had complained of severe abdominal pains earlier in the day. After questioning, Abigail revealed her pregnancy and disclosed that a certain Philip Addae had provided her with medication in an attempt to terminate the pregnancy.

Despite being rushed to Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital for urgent medical care, Abigail Kyeremaa tragically succumbed to her condition shortly after her arrival.

The suspect, Philip Addae, was apprehended, cautioned, and detained pending further legal proceedings.

An active investigation into the circumstances surrounding Abigail Kyeremaa’s untimely demise is currently underway.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting heightened scrutiny over matters of reproductive health, abortion practices, and the broader implications for the welfare and safety of young individuals.

By Vincent Kubi