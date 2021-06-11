Government is determined to restore lost forest cover – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed his government’s determination to restore lost forest cover.

He made the pledge as he planted the commemorative tree for the Green Ghana Day project at the Jubilee House in Accra on Friday, June 11, 2021.

“On Friday, 11th June 2021, “Green Ghana Day”, I led the nation to plant at least five million trees across the country. It is an ambitious initiative, and we will make the necessary effort to sustain it. God willing, this event will be an annual one, and planting targets will be reviewed upwards every year,” he noted in post on Facebook .

“Government is determined to restore the lost forest cover of our country. Indeed, we are doing so through a number of policy interventions. The attempt to regulate and sanitize the small-scale mining industry is one such to help keep our forest cover and reserves intact,” he added.

By Melvin Tarlue