Government Slaps GHC5 million On Creative Arts

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is to support the creative arts industry with GHC5 million as seed money to help it to grow.

Tourism Minister, Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, said the money was to support the practitioners to propel the industry to the desired level.

He said this during an interaction with industry players, including actors/actresses and musicians, on ways to improve the sector and make it attractive to investors.

He said the meeting was to familiarize with the stakeholders, know their concerns and find ways of addressing them.

“As seed money we are going to start with GHC5 million. For me, it is all about making money so that we can move the industry to the next level. I want to help you make that money, grow your business and pay your taxes,” he said.

Dr Awal appealed to the stakeholders to identify and furnish the Ministry with two key projects that could be achieved within two years.

“Let us start with two projects, put that together and let me have it. What I can say is that the President is ready to make things happen, he has given me two years to change the industry and that is what I will do,” he said.

Dr Awal assured the stakeholders of the Ministry’s continued support to ensure the industry thrived.

“I will not say, I have answers to all your challenges, but I am prepared to learn and learn very fast so that we can move the industry forward and I will need your support to do that.”

The practitioners mentioned challenges including the lack of funds, lack of government support and proper regulation, and influx of foreign content.

GNA