Govt Allocates GH¢2.5m For Coronavirus

The government of Ghana has allocated an amount of GH¢2.5 million as start-up towards the implementation of national response plan for the deadly novel Coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health has also initiated the process to procure 1,000 additional pieces of personal protective equipment for use by all frontline workers.

“Arrangements are being made to procure insurance cover for all frontline workers,” the Minister of Health Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, said.

At a press briefing to give an update on Ghana’s preparedness and response action towards the Coronavirus, the minister said surveillance at the borders especially heavy traffic entry point is being enhanced adding that travelers are now required to fill a health declaration form to extract salient information to assess their risk profile.

“Currently the declaration form is applied to all international arrivals at Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport. We are screening for fever using walk-through thermometers and noncontact thermometers at the Kotoka International Airport and other designated points of entry,” he added.

A visit to the airport before the press briefing showed port workers in protective clothing as they screened travelers entering the country.

Also Public Announcement (PA) has been mounted on luggage belt educating travelers on what Coronavirus is, mode of transmission and what to do when infected.

Mr. Agyeman-Manu said there were designated treatment centers, isolation facilities and holding places for the management of confirmed and suspected cases respectively.

“Four health facilities have been identified as treatment centers at Tema General Hospital, Ga East Hospital, Ridge Hospital and Police Hospital. Furthermore all the Teaching hospitals and Regional Hospitals have potential capacity to treat cases,” he said.

The minister said stakeholder engagement has begun with a team of health experts meeting the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana to discuss issues related to the high risk travels to and from the affected areas.

“He said no Ghanaian has been affected with the disease in Wuhan, which is the epicentre” he said, adding “the Chinese Ambassador has assured us that they are working to protect Ghanaians in China just as they are doing for their citizens.”

So far the Coronavirus has shown evidence of human-to-human transmission, with the number of cases sharply increasing to thousands with several deaths.

As at yesterday, over 20,000 cases had been reported from China and 26 other countries and the death toll stands at about 427.

On January 30, 2020, the WHO declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern citing Ghana as one of the places that should be on high alert.

