Gov’t Approves Increment In National Service Allowance

In a press release dated Sunday July 23, 2023, the Management of the National Service Scheme has announced a much-awaited increase in allowances for National Service Personnel.

The government has approved the upward adjustment of the monthly allowance from GH¢559.04 to GHe715.57, effective from January 2023.

According to a letter signed by the Deputy Minister for Finance, Abena Osei-Asare (MP), this decision is the result of several engagements between the National Service Scheme, Fair Wages, and Salaries Commission, and the Ministry of Finance.

The Controller and Accountant-General has been directed to implement the new levels of personnel allowances as per the letter’s instructions. As a result, all current National Service Personnel are entitled to arrears for the difference in the upward adjustment, starting from January 2023.

The Management of the National Service Scheme has requested all National Service Personnel to be patient as the necessary administrative processes are being concluded to ensure that all the arrears are duly paid. They have also expressed their delight at this positive development, which they believe will improve the welfare of the National Service Personnel significantly.

This substantial increase in allowances for National Service Personnel is expected to boost morale and provide financial relief to the personnel who have been struggling to make ends meet.

The increase in allowances is a long overdue, and the National Service Scheme’s management and personnel welcomed it with open arms.

By Vincent Kubi