Akufo-Addo Accepts Cecilia Dapaah’s Resignation

Nana Akufo-Addo

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has accepted the resignation of the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah following allegations of her involvement in a criminal case.

Dapaah submitted her resignation letter to President Akufo-Addo on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in response to a story about a theft case at her home in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra.

The case is currently being pursued at the Circuit Court, with five accused individuals charged with stealing money from Dapaah’s residence.

Dapaah, who was initially appointed as Minister for Aviation in January 2017 before being reassigned to the Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry, explained in her letter that she does not want her personal issues to affect the work of the government. She also expressed her willingness to cooperate fully with any state agencies conducting investigations.

The media have been abuzz with reports about the alleged theft and the substantial sums of money that were supposedly stolen from Dapaah’s home.

However, Dapaah clarified that the figures circulating in the media do not accurately reflect what she and her husband had reported to the Police.

Dapaah’s resignation letter stated, “I am resigning therefore because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time.”

In her letter, Dapaah showed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve the nation and expressed her hope that her integrity would be reaffirmed once the facts surrounding the case are established.

It remains to be seen how these recent developments will impact on the political landscape, as well as the ongoing investigations into the alleged theft.

By Vincent Kubi