Stay Away From Our Lands… Seven Great Princes Warns

Directors of Seven Great Princes, a renowned educational institution in the country have cautioned the general public to distance themselves from their five-acre parcel of land at New Bortianor, an Accra Suburb.

To the prestigious school authorities, some persons believed to be traditional leaders are behind the encroachment activity.

A director, who spoke on anonymity stated that the school legally acquired the land as far back as in the late 90s.

He said what is worrying is the involvement of land guards by the traditional rulers which has the huge potential of sparking a fight between the rightful owners and the encroachers.

” We have documents to show that we are the rightful owners. The school acquired it in the 9Os for the establishment of a University, which currently sits on some part of the land,” said the director.

” As l speak, the encroachers have succeeded in raising some unauthorized structures on our land with impunity.

” We are hereby sounding a word of caution to those developing it stop with immediate effect or do so at their own peril.

“The school cannot be in possession of a land for over 20 years for somebody to come and claim ownership of it .

“No land is lying fallow at the University site

The fact that the land is not developed does not mean it has no owners, we have had no litigations over it all these years until recently.”

According to the school’s directors, the encroached land is earmarked for faculties, lecture halls, a science laboratory entre, a modern day library, an ICT Centre, a hostel facility, an indoor sports emporium and a football park.

Seven Great Princes ranks among top schools in Ghana – producing countless students in the academia, football (Asamoah Gyan) as well as music – Shatta Wale and the late Ebony.