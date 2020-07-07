Gov’t Bemoans Complacency On Observance Covid19 Protocols In Zongos

Government has bemoaned a growing level of complacency on the part of residents of zongo communities and inner cities as far as adherence to Coronavirus safety protocols in Ghana is concerned.

Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, Mustapha Hamid, made this known to the media at a press conference held at the Information Ministry on Tuesday in Accra.

Complacency has set in and people are beginning to relax on their vigilance in the zongos and inner cities, according to the Minister.

He therefore appealed to Muslims to adhere to the safety protocols of Coronavirus.

By Melvin Tarlue