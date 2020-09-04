Gov’t Broadens Consultations On Agyapa Royalties Transaction

Ken Ofori-Atta

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Attta, has expressed Government’s readiness to engage and broaden consultations to fill any communication gap in the Agyapa Royalties Transaction.

The Finance Ministry made this known in a statement dated Friday, September 4, 2020.

According to the statement, the Agyapa Royalties Limited deal has not been suspended as has been reported by the media.

The Ministry will in the coming days, meet with various organized groups such as the faith-based organizations, chiefs and opinion leaders, organized labour and the academia in order to further deepen consultations and build unanimity around the transaction.

The Minister for Finance made these remarks during a meeting with the leadership of the Alliance of CSOs Working on Extractives, Anti-Corruption and Good Governance on Tuesday, 2nd September 2020.

It said in his opening remarks, the Finance Minister stressed that everything was done in accordance with the laws of Ghana and was done in the full glare of Parliament in the spirit and letter of transparency.

“The fruitful engagement with the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) brought out a number of key issues, Official amongst them being the need to broaden the consultation,” the statement said.

By Melvin Tarlue