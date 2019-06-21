Gov’t Commissions 3 New Polyclinics

Government has commissioned three new ultra-modern polyclinics in the Greater Accra Region.

The 30-bed capacity facilities at Sege, Ashaiman and Ogbojo, each comes with an operating theatre, laboratory, maternity ward, Out Patient Department, X-ray, Ultra Sound Facilities, Obstetric and Pediatric wards, among others.

Two other polyclinics are under construction in Bortianor and Oduman also in the Greater Accra Region.

In all, Government is spending a total of €13.5 million on the three commissioned polyclinics including two other policlinics under construction.

Commissioning the polyclinics,

Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, explained that the aim of providing the facilities was to bring healthcare to the doorstep of every citizen.

According to him, the new polyclinics would reduce the pressure being put on the tertiary health facilities in the catchment area such as the Ada District Hospital and Tema General Hospital among others.

