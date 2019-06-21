Gushe Naa Goes Home

Deputy Inspector General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh with the regent of Gushe

The mortal remains of the late chief of the Gushegu traditional area and the first Inspector General of Police (IGP) from the Northern Region, Naa Bawa Yakubu Andani, has been laid to rest.

Naa Bawa Yakubu Andani joined the Ghana Police Service on February, 8,1945.

Through hard work and dedication, the late chief rose through the ranks of the Police Service, becoming an Inspector in 1955 and Assistant Superintendent of Police(ASP) in 1961.

On the back of his track record, dedication, and unblemished record, the then General Ankrah appointed him as the Inspector General of Police on September 27,1969, becoming the third Ghanaian to head the Ghana Police Service.

Reading a tribute on behalf of the Ghana Police Service, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh, said the late Naa Bawa Yakubu Andani was a man of great repute who served his nation well and contributed immensely to the development and growth of the Police.

According to him, the late IGP even after his days of active service still made contributions to national security.

He described his demise as a big blow to the Police force.

FROM Eric Kombat and Benjamin Nyarko, Gushe