GMWU Wants Strong Contract Employment Legislation

The Ghana Mineworkers Union (GMWU) has urged Government to tighten legislation on contract employment in Ghana to eradicate what it termed as the continuous abuse of workers.

GMWU has also asked Government to strengthen the capacity of the Labour Department by employing more labour inspectors and equipping them with the appropriate logistics to effectively perform their mandate in line with the Labour Act 651.

The Union made the call in a statement signed by its Deputy General Secretary, Abdul-Moomin Gbana, in reaction to the recent impasse between employees of some contract firms working for Ghana Bauxite Company and their host, Ghana Bauxite Company Limited, over reported poor working conditions.

It would be recalled that on Monday, June 17, some contract workers at Ghana Bauxite Company in Awaso in the Western North Region staged a violent demonstration over their “meagre” remuneration.

In the statement, the Ghana Mineworkers Union said whilst it did not condone the actions of these contract workers, it sympathized with their plight as working people.

It however called on all feuding parties to ceasefire whiles immediate steps are taken to resume negotiations.

BY Melvin Tarlue