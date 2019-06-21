SG Ghana Unveils 2019 Deposit And Win Promo

SOCIETE GENERALE (SG) Ghana has unveiled its new savings mobilization scheme dubbed: 2019 Deposit And Win Promotion.

Through the promotion, SG Ghana is offering customers the opportunity to win brand new cars and a host of other prizes including smartphones, flatscreen televisions, gift vouchers.

Customers are required to deposit and save a minimum of Gh¢ 200 to qualify for the promo which has four mini draws and a grand draw.

SG Ghana is partnering CFAO Ghana Limited and the National Lottery Authority.

In all, 63 customers across the country, are expected to be selected as winners and three of them would walk away one brand new Suzuki Baleno, each.

The overall aim of the promo, according to the Bank, is to inspire, and continue to encourage the culture of saving among its customers.

Managing Director of SG Ghana, Hakim Ouzzani, speaking at the launch on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Accra, said ” with this promotion, we want you to win, not 1 but 3 cars, smartphones and more just by saving your own money.”

BY Melvin Tarlue