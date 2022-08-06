Gov’t Completes 70km Out Of 118km Bolga-Bawku Road

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government has completed 70 kilometres (KM) out of the total 117.94 km of the Bolgatanga-Bawku road.

Currently, 70km of the completed road has been opened to traffic.

The 117.94km project runs through the Bolgatanga Central, Bolgatanga East, Nabdam, Zebilla, Binduri, Bawku Central, and Pusiga constituencies.

This came to light when President Akufo-Addo inspected progress of work on the Bolgatanga – Bawku – Polimakom road project yesterday, Friday, August 5, 2022.

The project includes the construction of three new bridges at the Kulaa River at Bolga (30% completed), the Red Volta River at Tilli (80% completed), and the White Volta River at Kobore (yet to start).

In addition, two by-passes will be built at Bawku (15 km) and Pusiga (6.9km).

By Vincent Kubi