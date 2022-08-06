Agbeko Launches Fights Night August 13

Former International Boxing Federation (IBF) champion Joseph KingKong Agbeko is set to launch the maiden Joseph KingKong Agbeko Fight Night at the Bukom Square on August 13th, 2022 in Accra..

The occasion will also see the launching of the Agbeko Foundation-a boxing program that will pit boxers, both amateur and juvenile together twice times in a year.

The organizers of the project in a pre launch interview said it is designed to create opportunities for young fighters in the country.

He said “Boxers who will excel would be inducted and absorbed in to the Agbeko Academy.

” The selected ones would be groomed and handed tutorial aimed at making them better boxers and future world champions.”

Expected to grace the event are traditional leaders and some dignitaries.

It is being sponsored by Lakeside Village , Net Village and Rosewood.