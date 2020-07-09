Gov’t Considering Covid19 Inspection Regime For Companies

Kojo Oppong Nktumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has indicated that Government is considering the inspection of companies to ascertain the level of compliance with Coronavirus safety protocols.

The move has become necessary following reports that some companies and factories are grossly flouting the Coronavirus safety protocols.

According to the Minister, if it becomes, sanctions may be applied against companies that fail to adhere to the safety protocols.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah made the announcement to the media on Thursday, July 8, 2020, during the Information Ministry’s weekly Covid19 briefing.

By Melvin Tarlue