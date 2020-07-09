GHIPSS Commends GOIL For Accepting Gh-Link Cards

GOIL’s head of IT, Planning and Research, Anthony Twumasi, explaining how the gh-link card device works at the launch

CHIEF EXECUTIVE of the Ghana Inter-Bank Payment Settlements and Systems (GhIPSS), Archie Hesse, has commended GOIL for accepting his outfit’s gh-link card from motorists, noting it will bring enormous benefit to GOIL.

GhIPSS, he noted, was pursuing its mandate to migrate Ghana into an electronic payment regime, noting that GOIL has shown great leadership and has achieved a great feat partnering his outfit, emphasizing that “GOIL must be celebrated for this.”

He was speaking at a ceremony to launch the use of the gh-link card on GOIL’s Point of Sale (POS) devices across the country. With this development, all gh-link cards used mainly by banks and other financial institutions can now be used to buy fuel and other products from GOIL

Chief Operating Officer of GOIL, Alex Adzew, who spoke on behalf of the Group’s CEO, Kwame Osei -Prempeh, noted the company was pushing a drive to increase digitized payments to help eliminate the use of physical money at its service stations.

He said it was of utmost importance now to eliminate the use of physical money adding that digital payment for goods and services must be encouraged because of its convenience especially in the wake of Covid-19.

Head of Payment Systems of Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Setor Amedeku, who represented the Governor of BoG, said given the exigencies of the times and the uptakes in electronic transactions, GOIL had taken the right steps and shown leadership by collaborating with GhIPSS to broaden the scope of its electronic sales products.

Board Chairman of GOIL, Kwamena Bartels, said apart from delivering convenience to customers, GOIL’s move, the first by an Oil Marketing Company, was part of efforts to drive the national digitization agenda spearheaded by the Vice-President of Ghana.

A demonstration of the card usage and transaction was later done by GOIL’s head of IT, Planning and Research, Anthony Twumasi. He explained that using gh-link card at GOIL service stations offered an opportunity for good record keeping at each purchase, with withdrawals recorded automatically on customers’ monthly bank statements, helping card-holders track and manage transactions.

The launch was also attended by some board and management of GOIL, officials of GhIPSS GOIL’s Brand Ambassador, COPEC and representatives of some Banks.

Presently Gh-link cards that can pay for fuel at GOIL stations are ARB Apex Bank, Bank of Africa, CBG, NIB, Republic Bank, OMNI BSIC Bank and ADB. The rest are Best Point Savings and Loans, BAYPOINT, BOND E.Transact and OPPORTUNITY INT.