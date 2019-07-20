Gov’t Constructs 50 Markets With $1 Million Per Constituency

Some of the ongoing projects in the Eastern Region

THE AKUFO – ADDO led administration has begun construction of 50 rural markets in 50 constituencies with $1 million per constituency allocation across the country.

The Projects which is been executed by the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives is under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) with funding from the US$1 million per constituency allocation annually.

The fifty [50] market projects which are expected to be completed in the next 6 months is currently ongoing in 50 constituencies across the three Development Zones; Northern Development Zone (NDA), Middle Belt Development Zone (MBDA), and Coastal Development Authority (CoDA).

The markets are made up of three sheds each of which contains 24 stalls and thereby bringing the total to 74 stalls, in number with ancillary facilities.

It also comes with a mechanized borehole, storage facility and sanitary facility which is designed with a biogas system.

In the Eastern Region, 12 out of the 33 constituencies such as; Atiwa West, Ayensuano, Nsawam/ Adoagyiri, Okere, Achiase, Upper Manya Krobo, Akuapem North, Akuampem South, FanteaKwa North, Lower Manya Krobo, Akyem – Swedru, and Akyem – Abuakwa North are benefiting from this initiative.

Other regions such as the Ashanti, thirteen constituencies benefit the projects; Brong, six constituencies; Northern Region, 4 constituencies; Upper West has one; Central has four, and Western Region has ten.

The PRO of the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives, Kabore Awudu Moro who briefed the media after visiting some of the markets in the Eastern Region said the funding for these projects is from the 2018 allocation of the $1 million per constituency allocation.

He explained that’’ the construction of the markets did not begin on the same date. Due to this, while in some cases the markets have been completed and ready for use, others are still under construction’’.

He added that the percentage of work on most of the markets in the various Regions that they visited is said to be between 35 to 40 percent complete.

These projects for the selected constituencies is also seen as a fulfillment of the government promise to earmark some funds towards constituency development.

BY Daniel Bampoe