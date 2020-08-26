Gov’t Constructs Another Concrete Road In Kpone

Kwasi Amoako-Atta

RESIDENTS AND industries in the Kpone-Katamansu Municipality near Tema will soon heave a sigh of relief as Roads and Highways Minister Kwasi Amoako Atta, cut the sod for the construction of the Kpone-Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) road.

The 7-kilometer dual-carriage road which has attracted a lot of demonstrations will link Tema Metropolis to Kpone-Katamansu Municipality and provide comfort to numerous industries in Kpone and Tema.

The project is expected to be completed within 24 months. Works will be undertaken by Messrs Joshop Construction, a Ghanaian firm.

Speaking at the sod cutting ceremony held on Tuesday in Kpone, Mr Amoako-Atta said funding has been secured for the execution of the project.

He expressed excitement that President Akufo-Addo has backed his year of roads declaration with great actions by providing all the required resources needed to achieve the declaration.

“As we speak now, you can all see that various forms of road constructions are ongoing.

“Today, all the 16 regions of our country and the 66 districts are witnessing road construction in one form or the other. Road constructions are ongoing, bridges are also being fixed and where necessary, interchanges are being built. For the first time in our country, we have 4 interchanges ongoing.

“Roads make a crucial contribution to economic development, growth and bring important social benefits.

“In order to make a nation grow and develop, roads are of vital status. For these reasons, road infrastructure is one of the most important of all public assets,” he stated.

Touching on the project, the existing single lane with many major characteristics will be turned into a dual-carriage to reduce travel time, ensure safety of travelers and improve the nature of the road network in the area.

Works on the road he mentioned include widening of the road from single lane to two-by-two dual carriage, indicating that 2 kilometers will be concrete and the 5 kilometers will be asphaltic surface with streetlights.

For his part, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Kpone-Katamansu District Assembly, Solomon Appiah thanked government for the project which has attracted a lot of misgivings from residents of the area and workers of industries in the Industrial Area.

From Vincent Kubi, Kpone