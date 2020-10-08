Gov’t Creates Thousands Of Jobs Under 1D1F

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has created several thousands of jobs under its One District One Factory (1D1F) programme.

1D1F is the flagship industrial development programme of the NPP Government.

Speaking at the Information Ministry’s second Nation Building updates in Accra on Thursday, October 8, 2020, Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, revealed the various jobs that have been created in the country under the programme.

He stated that about 18,811 direct jobs have been created by 76 1D1F companies in operation.

He said there were 38,532 additional direct jobs projected.

He added some 120,520 indirect jobs were projected.

According to the Minister, some GHC2.3 billion has been mobilized from PFIs, with interest subsidy payment supporting GHC 213 million.

He stated that there have been GHC 205 million on duty exemptions on capital and raw materials.

Projects

The Minister disclosed that there were 232 1D1F projects at various stages of implementation.

He said projects operating totalled 76 while those under construction were around 107.

He noted that projects ready to commence construction were 36, and projects in the pipeline ready to be financed by PFIs are about 13.

