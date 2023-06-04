Gov’t Didn’t Misuse COVID-19 Funds- World Bank Clears Air

Frank Pierre Laporte

The World Bank Country Director in Ghana, Frank Pierre Laporte, has confirmed that COVID-19 funds given by the bank during the outbreak of the disease were not misused by the Ghanaian government.

The World Bank contributed a total amount of $430m in total to Ghana’s efforts to combat the pandemic, and Laporte stated that the bank had been clear about its contributions and had not encountered any difficulties.

Laporte emphasized that the bank was preparing a future financing plan to help prepare for potential future risks and that all funds had been spent according to procurement requirements and undergone an audit.

While there may have been a few procedural issues, Laporte expressed satisfaction with how the funds were spent.

According to Laporte, the resources were managed by a project management unit that was jointly established by the bank and the government.

He pointed out that the funds were not part of the Ministry of Finance’s budget and were paid to contractors and suppliers from a designated account.

In a recent interview, Mr. Pierre said “We have. Always been clear that the resources we’ve given are managed by your project management unit that is put in place by the bank and government jointly. All funds are paid to contractors, suppliers from the designated account.

He added “Our project fund up, not gone to the budget of the Ministry of Finance and because of this we’ve future mechanisms in place that ensure we know each and every dollar that It is spent and accounted and we’ve done audit. Of course, there are always a few things here and the procedure wise, maybe some documentation that needs to be followed. But largely speaking, we are very satisfied that all of our resources were spent in line with the procurement requirements that existed. You know, COVID-19 was implemented under emergency procurement measures by the bank.”

While there may have been a few procedural issues, Laporte expressed his satisfaction with how the funds were spent.

He noted that the COVID-19 project was established under emergency procurement measures and that some expenditures were immediate, while others involved equipment and construction.

Laporte reiterated the bank’s commitment to helping Ghana combat COVID-19 and ensuring that the funds are managed properly.

He said “And we continue with, you know, it’s all the funds for covid are not spent because it’s a project, no, there were immediate things to be spent on, but they were also construction and then procurement of equipment and other. So we don’t feel that our resources have not been properly spent.”

Watch the interview below

By Vincent Kubi