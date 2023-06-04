I Want To Change Ghana – Joe Ghartey Declares

A presidental hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Joe Ghartey, says he is ready to lead the party to victory if he is given the nod as the Presidential candidate, and that he would bring a new direction and leadership that will restore confidence in the country when he becomes the President of Ghana.

According to him, “It is not just a matter of the fact that President Akufo-Addo is leaving and somebody must come and hold the fort or be in his shoes. We need an experienced, competent, and prayerful leader to wear his shoes so that Ghana will be better off than what we are seeing today’’.

Mr. Ghartey stated this over the weekend when a delegation, comprising his campaign team members, picked up nomination forms on his behalf at the party’s headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra and presented them to him.

Addressing the media at Osu Presbyterian School where he received the nomination forms, Mr Ghartey stressed that the leadership in Ghana must be seen as transformational rather than transitional.

According to the former of Minister Railways Development, if given the nod to lead the NPP, and subsequently becomes President, he will strengthen the economy and change the narrative of Ghana’s politics, assuring that he will “fight for Ghana until it becomes where the citizenry want it to be”.

He stated that “Although we are not perfect and it’s politics of ideas, the energy that we use to fight ourselves every morning, afternoon and evening on radio or TV stations should be channeled to how we can bring the country under one umbrella to propel it to greater heights. We don’t need a divided country. Let’s remember that Ghana needs a government that will not be based on transition but transformation’’.

The Essikado-Ketan MP praised President Akufo-Addo for his exploits in terms of development across all sectors of the economy.

“Despite the challenges facing Ghana’s economy, the government is still on track to deliver to Ghanaians and move them to the highest levels in growth and development,” he stressed.

Speaking on the achievements of the Akufo-Addo-led administration like the Free Senior High School, One District, One Factory, One Village, One Dam and Planting for Food and Jobs, and road infrastructure development as some of the major policies and programmes propelling the country to the next level, he commended the President for his leadership style and initiatives to make Ghanaians comfortable.

He promised to run a lean government if given the opportunity as President of Ghana, adding that his experience in the political space convinces him that any government can better manage the resources of the country with at most 60 Ministers.

Mr Ghartey noted that the worth of the experience he has gathered over the years had prepared him for the position of President.

So far the number of potential flagbearer aspirants in the NPP presidential nomination now stands at 10.

These include former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; the Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; and a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, have all picked forms to contest.

Others are former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko; former General Secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; Energy Analyst, Kwadwo Poku; former Minister of State, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; and MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

BY Daniel Bampoe