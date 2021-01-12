Gov’t Dissolves Governing Boards

The Governing Boards of state corporations, Ministries, Departments and agencies have been dissolved.

According to a statement signed by the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, all persons appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo or a minister of State as members of statutory boards and corporations ceased to hold that office since January 7, 2021, the date Mr Akufo-Addo was sworn-in to begin his second term of office.

The statement said the decision was pursuant to section 14 (1) of the presidential (transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845).

It said however that “representatives of constituent bodies on the statutory boards and corporations are not affected by the directive.”

It added that “the statutory boards and corporations shall be reconstituted by the President or the relevant appointing authority in due course.”

Below is the statement

By Melvin Tarlue