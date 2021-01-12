Kumasi Youth Honour 2 Mayors

Osei Assibey presenting the award to Kojo Bonsu during the function

HISTORY WAS made at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi on Saturday as two Kumasi Mayors were honoured on the same platform for their outstanding achievement towards the development of the Garden City.

The two persons are Messrs Osei Assibey Antwi, the sitting Kumasi Mayor and his predecessor, Kojo Bonsu, who also served during the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

The special awards were separately presented to the two dignitaries during the maiden Kumasi Youth Association (KUYA) annual awards, where people that have served Kumasi diligently were honoured.

Interestingly, the organisers planned the event in such a way that Osei Assibey presented Kojo Bonsu’s award to him; the latter also presented the reigning Kumasi Mayor’s award to him, amid applause.

A citation that was presented to Kojo Bonsu touched on his roles to transform Kumasi, especially his intervention in the construction of markets and the Rattray Park, which has helped to beautify the city.

Kojo Bonsu, after receiving the award, dedicated his award to Kumasi market women for their support to him during his tenure, stressing that he was very happy to be rewarded for transforming Kumasi.

The citation presented to OseiAssibey, also touched on his effective managerial skills, his humility, kindness, firmness and his unique vision, which had contributed to accelerate the development of the city so far.

OseiAssibey commended KUYA for recognising his splendid works and stated that Kumasi could be transformed by its residents, therefore, everybody should sacrifice for the city, going forward.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi