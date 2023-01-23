Govt Dualises Sekondi-Takoradi Road

Ongoing expansion works on the stretch

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is fulfilling its promise to the people of Sekondi-Takoradi by expanding the 21 kilometres road from Takoradi to Sekondi and making it a dual carriageway.

The €65 million road project is expected to be completed within two years.

According to the project Engineer, Seth Owiredu, the project is progressing steadily even though it is behind schedule due to some expropriation issues.

“We are currently behind schedule due to expropriation issues. Some properties to be demolished to pave way for the project are both government and private ones,” he said.

He, however, assured that the contractors would meet the deadline for the completion of the project.

He said the clearing of some trees, rock filling and placement of fabrics at swampy areas to make way for the projects have all been completed.

“We have done some new culverts and also extended the existing ones to accommodate the expansion project,” he noted.

He pointed out that the processes leading to the compensation of the owners of the demolished structures along the route were ongoing.

He also said the removal of certain facilities belonging to the utility service providers like ECG, and Ghana Water Company Limited, may also delay the project.

He, therefore, pleaded for the speedy removal or relocation of the utility installations on the stretch to facilitate the timely completion of the road project.

He added that funding for the relocation and payment compensations was not a challenge because the contract made provision for that.

He mentioned other roads in the metropolis that would be given facelifts. These include the Axim Road, the Shippers Council Road, the Adiembra Road, the De-Graft Johnson Road and the Harbour Road.

FROM Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi