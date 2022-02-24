Gov’t Expresses Concern Over Russia, Ukraine War

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

The government has expressed concern about the security and safety of Ghanaians living in Ukraine following airstrikes by Russia.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry in the post on Twitter asked the over 1,000 students and other Ghanaians in Ukraine to seek help at government places of shelter for their safety.

It said it is engaging authorities and relevant Diplomatic Missions and Honorary Consul on further measures.

The government’s statement comes at a time when the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has called for the immediate evacuation of Ghanaian students from the Ukraine-Russia region.

“As the conflict escalates within the region, governments of countries across the world are prioritizing the evacuation of their citizens from the area, to forestall harm to their citizens. Currently, several students have fled the region, showing growing insecurity and fear among our students.

Some of those students including Chapter Executives of NUGS in Ukraine have touched down and made contact with the National Secretariat of NUGS, advising that urgent steps be taken to ensure the safety of their colleagues still in the region.

As the mother body of Ghanaian students, the safety of our students remains our paramount concern, hence our advocacy for this line of action”, NUGS said in its statement.

International media outlets have reported that Russian troops on Thursday launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”