Gov’t Feels Your Pain And Ready To Help – Dr. Bawumia to Kobore flood victims

Vice President Dr. Bawumia address some residents of communities affected by the flood.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has directed the District Assemblies and the National Disaster Management Organization to immediately mobilize some relief items to support stranded passengers/ drivers as well as residents affected by the floods in the Kobore area in the Bawku West district.

The Vice President visited the Kobore area to see the extent of damage to the road at the Kobore section of the Bolgatanga-Bawku road and also addressed some traditional leaders whose communities and people have badly been affected by the flood.

On Monday, following heavy down pours on Saturday and Sunday, September 5th and 6th, the Kobore bridge got submerged in the White Volta thereby making it impossible for commuters to cross to and from the Bawku area.

On Wednesday, even though the water level had reduced and the bridge reappeared, a large portion of the road was washed off making it impossible for anyone to cross due to the big gap created by the water.

The Vice President on Thursday as part of his two- day tour of the Upper East Region commensurated with some families and communities that have lost their homes and other properties and promised a quick response to help them ease their pain.

Dr. Bawumia assured the traditional leaders and affected communities that the road will be fixed as soon as possible to open the road for commuters to use again.

Currently over hundred long vehicles that were traveling to Burkina-Faso, Togo and the Bawku Municipality and leaving same are parked and the passengers and owners of goods stranded.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Upper East Minister and MP for Zebilla, Fuseini Adongo has taken the cost of feeding and providing emergency relief items to the stranded passengers and drivers at the Kobore area.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Kobore