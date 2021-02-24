Gov’t Has Fully Paid Its Debts Owed ECG – Amewu

Former Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu has indicated that the Government of Ghana has paid all its debts owed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Mr Amewu made this known on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, during his vetting in Parliament as Minister-designate for Railways Development.

Answering questions from lawmakers about his handling of the electricity subsector and ECG debts, he stated that “I want to use this opportunity to announce to Ghanaians that the government of Ghana has fully paid its debts owed ECG.”

He added that “all debts that Ghana owes, including the debts of Municipal, Metropolitan and District Assemblies, and Ministries have been fully paid by the Ministry of Finance.”