Gov’t Launches Apiate Endowment Fund Today

Government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources will be launching endowment fund to help persons affected by the recent explosion which occurred last Thursday at Apiate, a community close to Bogoso in the Western Region.

The endowment fund dubbed ‘Apiate Support Fund’ will be launched today Tuesday January 25, 2022, on the instructions of the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Fund which is aimed at soliciting support from individuals, corporate institutions and well-meaning Ghanaians, will also be managed by an independent body with supervision from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

It will also consolidate the individual donations to the victims.

Samuel Abu Jinapor, Land and Natural Resources Minister, said the establishment of this Fund will among others, support the victims of the incident and reconstruct the Apiate township, as well as a Ministerial Committee of Inquiry to examine the entire health and safety regime of mining in Ghana.

At a meeting with the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Mr Jinapor said the time has come for the Chamber to work closely with Government and ensure the safety of the Ghana Mining space.

He also mentioned that his outfit will inaugurate a Committe to examine the health and safety issues in the Mining Sector of Ghana.

On the suspension of the Maxam Company, he indicated that “this suspension is total until such a time that all issues surrounding it is resolved”.

For his part, Eric Asubonteng, President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, said the Chamber will be a constructive partner to the Ministry and is also ever ready to support the fund on individual basis as well as the entity.

He was optimistic that the outcome of the Investigative Committee will help fashion out ways to improve the entire Mining Industry.

By Vincent Kubi