10 Mourners Die In Savelugu Gory Crash

Ten mourners died in a gory accident which occured around Savelugu in the Northern Region.

Some 23 others also sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident which occurred last Sunday January 23, 2022.

Police told Accra based radio station that a KIA Rhino vehicle with some 33 passengers on board were returning from a funeral when the incident occurred.

“Six persons died on the spot, whilst 27 others sustained various degrees of injuries,” the police mentioned.

According to police, the accident occured when the driver in an attempt to avoid hitting a cyclist, lost control and somersaulted.

Some of the victims were rushed to Savelugu Municipal Hospital for treatment while

seven persons were referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

However, four persons died on the same day whilst receiving further treatment at the Temale Teaching Hospital, bringing the number of deaths to ten.

The Kia Rhino truck involved in the accident has been towed to the station for further investigations.

Meanwhile, the driver was said to be on admission at the Savelugu Municipal Hospital.

By Vincent Kubi