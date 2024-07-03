Govt Launches GH¢1.5m Hydro Fund

Dignitaries and stakeholders at the BENCHH Conference. Pix by Nii Adjei Mensahfio

GOVERNMENT, through the Ministry of Works and Housing, has launched the Ghana Hydrological Fund with GH¢1.5 million as seed fund.

The sector minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, made this announcement in his keynote address at the maiden edition of the Built Environment National Conference on Housing and Hydrology (BENCHH) 2024 in Accra yesterday.

“The fund is a crucial initiative that will provide the necessary financial resources for flood management and water infrastructure projects; supporting initiatives to mitigate flood risks, and improve water management. Government through the Ministry of Works and Housing has prioritised an allocation of GH¢1.5 million as seed money for the fund,” he announced.

The BENCHH 2024 conference, which runs from Tuesday, July 2 to Thursday, July 4, is being held under the theme, “Enhancing Collaboration to Tackle Ghana’s Housing and Hydrology Challenges.”

“This conference is designed to be the highest national platform convening built environment experts, real estate stakeholders, hydrology specialists, agencies, regulators, private sector players, and clients to deliberate on issues and act collectively to address opportunities and challenges. It is a manifestation of the ministry’s commitment to fostering collaboration, innovation, and sustainable development within the built environment sector,” the minister stated.

He added, “The work that we are doing here from today to Thursday is about people. It’s about the working class. One of the major beneficiaries will be the labour unions. One of the key instruments we will need is the pension funds.”

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah also announced that government was offering incentives to make it easier for private developers to deliver desired affordable housing projects at scale and at the desired price point as part of its efforts aimed at deepening public private partnerships for affordable housing for the citizenry.

On his part, the Deputy Minister, Ministry of Works and Housing, Prince Hamid Armah, stated that the primary goal of BENCHH 2024 is to foster collaboration among industry experts, policymakers, researchers, financiers, and other key stakeholders, insisting that “by working together, we can develop innovative and sustainable solutions to the hydrology and housing challenges that impact our nation.”

He said the ministry, by facilitating dialogue and partnership, aims to create a synergistic environment where ideas can flourish and lead to actionable strategies.

“Sustainable and resilient development is at the core of our discussions. We are committed to promoting practices that not only meet current needs but also ensure the well-being of future generations,” he assured.

“Our sessions will highlight best practices, innovative technologies, and policy recommendations to drive this agenda forward. The outcomes of our deliberations will be crucial in shaping policies that govern the built environment sector.

“By bringing together diverse perspectives and expertise, BENCHH 2024 aims to influence policymaking processes to create a more conducive environment for development,” he added.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio & Janet Odei Amponsah