Gov’t Makes Another Move To Resolve UTAG Strike

Government has invited the University Teachers Association of Ghana, (UTAG) to an emergency meeting on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 in an attempt to resolve the impasse between them.

The crunch meeting follows the decision by UTAG to decline an invitation by the National Labour Commission (NLC) to find solutions to the strike that has crippled public universities.

The meeting was scheduled to take place Monday, February 7, 2022.

However, UTAG in a letter through its Solicitor, K. Keli Delataa, said the decision not to honour the NLC’s invitation was because they (UTAG) want to meet with the government’s side of the impasse in ironing out the remaining difference and then report back to the NLC.

The letter, dated February 4, 2022, was in response to an an earlier letter from the NLC, dated Thursday, February 3, 2022, inviting all parties in the dispute for negotiations, in compliance with a directive by the Labour Division of the Accra High Court.

“As much as we are grateful for the invitation to your proposed tripartite meeting, we honestly believe the more acceptable approach in the present circumstance is for our client to meet with the Government side of the impasse to try to iron out their remaining differences.

“For this reason, our Client respectfully declines to honor your invitation to the meeting on Monday, February 7, 2022”, the letter stated.

On Thursday, February 3, the court, presided over by Justice Frank Aboadwe Rockson, directed the parties to return to the negotiation table and engage in more dialogue as a way of resolving the impasse which had led to the strike.

This prompted government to step in and invite UTAG for a crunch meeting for deliberations to resolve the impasse between the Association and government.

The teachers union has failed to heed to the directive by the National Labour Commission (NLC) for them to call of the strike.

Meanwhile, National Secretary of UTAG, Dr. Asare Asante-Annor has told the media that “UTAG will continue with its strike until their concerns are resolved”.

