Soldiers Arrest Fake Soldier At Akosombo

A 24-year-old man, identified as Abubakar Sadique, who is carrying himself out as a military officer has been arrested by some Military personnel on duty at the VRA Hospital checkpoint at Akosombo, in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region.

The suspect was arrested by two military officers namely; Sergeant Ofori David and WO1 Assam Eric all from 1BN, Michael Camp.

The soldiers were embarking on operational duty at Akosombo Hospital barrier when the suspect came down from a commercial vehicle and introduced himself as a soldier from 1BN.

The Eastern Regional Police spokesman, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh who confirmed the incident said when the suspect alighted, upon interrogation by the military men in the presence of some witnesses, Sergeant Ofori David detected that he was not a soldier as he claimed despite showing a picture on his phone profile fully dressed in military uniform.

Subsequently, he was arrested and handed over to the Akosombo Police.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh explained that the suspect has been charged for falsely pretending to be a public officer contrary to section 237 of Act 29/60 and is expected to be arraigned before court by Monday.

– BY Daniel Bampoe