Gov’t Not Surprised About Mahama Accusing Security Agencies Over Volta Attacks – Info Minister

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The President Nana Akufo-Addo’s Government has reacted to allegations leveled against State security agencies by the Flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama.

Mr Mahama recently claimed that the secessionist attacks in the Volta Region were being fueled by personnel of national security.

But reacting the allegations in a video circulated to the media, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said government was not surprised that Mr Mahama, a former President, will accused state security agencies without any “credible evidence”.

We are not surprised that Mr Mahama will accused the State Security agencies, the police, the military without any credible evidence, he said.

He stated that Government was however, disappointed that as a former Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, Mr Mahama will drag the security agencies into partisan politics without any credible evidence.

He stated that the responsible thing for the former President to do was to provide credible evidence to back his claims.

According to him, the accusations by Mr Mahama form part of the NDC final tactic for the December 7, 2020 polls.

By Melvin Tarlue