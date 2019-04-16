Gov’t Pampers Fishermen On Closed Season

Elizabeth Afoley Quaye – Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development

THE MINISTRY of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development appears to be pampering fishermen on the observance of the closed season.

Ideally, the closed season is proposed to take place from August to September annually.

Last year, the closed season could not be observed following agitations from fishermen.

But Government appears to have been ‘coerced’ into accept May 15 to June 15, 2019, as the closed season period for inshore and small scale fishermen.

The fishermen proposed the new time frame after series of stakeholders consultations, Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Minister, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, made this known to journalists recently.

Critics belief Government is allowing itself to be dictated to by the fishermen.

But addressing the media again on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Accra, she says that even though science had proven that August is the best time of the year for aquatic reproduction, the socioeconomic impact of science findings should also be considered in taking decisions.

She stated “we want very high level of compliance and we cannot compel them (fishermen).

She admitted that August would have been the best period to observe the closed season but was quick to add that with time, the fishermen would realize the benefit of the closed season and allowed for the time to be pushed to August instead of May-June.

According to her, many fisher folks, especially those along the coasts have raised concerns about their festivals in August.

BY Melvin Tarlue