Gov’t Pays 4,563 Diploma Nurses and Midwives’ Allowance

Abena Osei Asare

The Ministry of Finance has granted approval for the payment of rotation allowance for 4,563 Diploma Nurses and Midwives who have completed their licencial exams and have started their one-year mandatory rotation with various health facilities across the country.

The approval letter, addressed to the Ministry of Health and copied to the Controller and Accountant-Generals Department, stated that the payment of the allowances (GHC 871.00 per month) as verified by the Nursing and Midwifery Council, would be from 1st February 2021.

“The emoluments of the Interns should be charged against the Compensation of Employees vote of the Ministry of Health in the 2021 Annual Estimates,” the release signed by the Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei Asare, said.

It also instructed the Chief Director at the Ministry of Health to ensure that the Health Interns have their documents processed in time and placed on the Mechanized Payroll to enable the Controller and Accountant-Generals Department effect payment of the Rotation Allowances of GH¢871.00 per month.

“By a copy of this letter, the Controller and Accountant-General is requested to effect the Payment of their salaries and make appropriate deductions of Social Security and Income Tax to SSNIT and the domestic Tax Division of Ghana Revenue Authority GRA respectively

The effective date of rotation of the Diploma Nurses and Midwives should not be earlier than 1st February, 2021 and terminates at the end of January 2022,” it stated.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri