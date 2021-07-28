Base Pay Not Increased By 15 % – Finance Ministry

The Ministry of Finance has stated categorically that the government has not granted a 15 per cent increment in base pay to any public sector institution on the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS).

Responding to media publications in respect of a letter dated 12th July, 2021 on the payment of 15 per cent interim premium to staff of the Civil and Local Government Services (CLOGSAG), the Ministry said ‘the only adjustment on the Base Pay for the public service still remains the 4% for the 2021 financial year. Therefore, no new agreement has been reached on the payment of premium.’

It further noted that public agitations have risen over the letter because the public consider the above-mentioned approval to be a new agreement which is not the case.

“The Ministry of Finance wishes to clarify that it is not a new agreement as it has been in existence since 2016 and fully implemented in 2020.

Since the interim premium of 15 per cent on the base pay it became necessary to do the relevant adjustments to reflect the negotiated 4 per cent increase in the public sector base pay for the 2021 financial year,” a statement by the public affairs department explained.

It further stated that the Ministry as part of its communication to the Controller and Accountant General’s Department on implementation of the agreement on the 2021 and 2022 base pay authorized the payment of premium and its associated arrears to CLOGSAG for 2021 in line with the existing agreement.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri