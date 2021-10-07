Gov’t Pays Uniform Allowance for Nurses, Midwives

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu – Minister of Health

The government has paid the uniform allowance for nurses and midwives in the country.

A statement by the leadership of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) confirming the reimbursement said the payment has reflected in the September 2021 payslip.

“This is a one-off payment which will be made every year per the collective agreement signed in November 2020 between the GRNMA and its employers.

All members of the Association are to verify payment on their payslip and report any anomalies including none payment to their GRNMA District Executive for redress,” a statement signed by the National Public relations officer Joseph Wolimmor Krampah said.

It further directed the District Chairmen and secretaries to compile the names, staff IDs and facilities to the Regional Chairman for onward submission to the assistant national PRO for rectification.

“We are grateful to you all for your patience and c. all on all those who have exited GRNMA to come back into the GRNMA family because we continue to work for your welfare,” it said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri