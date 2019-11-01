Gov’t Plans More Bosomtwe Projects

Dr Yaw Adutwum

THE GOVERNMENT of Ghana has pledged more infrastructure projects across the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

The move is to make the District stand tall among its ‘peers’ in the country.

Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum, said the plans include construction of roads, provision of social amenities and other projects in line with government’s commitment to deliver good service and improve living standard of citizens.

Speaking at the maiden ‘Meet the Press’ series organized by the District Assembly, Dr Adutwum called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to support the Akufo-Addo government to deliver on its policies and programmes to better the lot of all and sundry.

According to him, government was determined to make education bear the hallmark of the development of all sectors, pointing out that they are committed to achieving viable and sound economic standard.

The Deputy Education Minister praised President Akufo-Addo for his foresight and fortitude in initiating programmes and projects that seek to improve standard of living.

He mentioned the Planting for Food and Jobs, Free Senior High School (SHS), One-District-One Factory (1D1F) as well as the construction of the lake road and other road projects as some of the numerous initiatives being undertaken by the government.

District Chief Executive (DCE), Joseph Kwasi Assuming, said the Assembly was on course in achieving its developmental goals.

According to him, education infrastructure and other projects were made possible courtesy government’s one million dollars per constituency fund as well as the District Assemblies Common Fund.

He asked residents of Esereso-Adagya to keep calm since government had awarded the construction of their bridge to contractor who would soon start work.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi