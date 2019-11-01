Nana, Otumfour Storm Hogbetsotso Za

President Nana Akufo-Addo and Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu II

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu II, will on Saturday, November 2, 2019, grace the grand durbar of the Hogbetsotso Za Festival.

This year’s celebration which is under the theme: Uniting Anlo through its Values for the Benefits of its Citizens and the Nation at Large,” will also host the Ewefiaga, Torgbui Agorkoli IV from Notsie, the ancestral home of Ewes in neighbouring Togo and the Agbogbomefia of Asogli, Togbe Afede XIV who is also the President of National House of Chiefs.

The festival is also expected to attract tourists, traditional leaders and kings from Germany, the United States of America, Benin and Nigeria.

Speaking on a local radio station, Agbotadua Boni, Special Aide to the Awoamefia, Torgbui Sri III noted that this year’s celebration will be one of the grandest in the last decade.

Hogbetsotso means the day of exodus while the Za attached simply means Festival/Celebrations.

He explained that the festival is to commemorate the historic exodus of the Anlo Ewes from Notsie in present day, Republic of Togo.

The celebration which spans a period of six months is climaxed on the first Saturday of November at Anloga, the traditional and ritual capital of the Anlo State with a full blown display of the culture of the Ewe people from near and far.

Agbotaboa believes the festival will reiterate the motto of the Anlo State; Anlo kotsiklolo, naketi deka nor dzome binu thus, Anlo, the unified state, one firewood is able to prepare a meal which means one man from Anlo is able to perform the task of many.

Shortage of Accommodation

The Agbotadua noted that all 36 traditional areas under the Anlo state will not be left out in the celebration which hopes to bring together cultural heritages for the development of the State.

More so, the attendance of the Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu II will also affirm this cultural convergence and revive long-standing relationship between the Anlos and Asantes.

DGN Online sources in the area indicates that bookings for accommodation began over a year ago.

In fact hotels in the Keta, Anloga and as far as Ketu South Municipality were fully booked over a week ago with local and foreign tourists already arriving to have the experience of their lives.

Entrainment

Apart from local entertainment including drumming and dancing like agbadza, atsia and vehicle for the departure, “misego” or “husago,” there will also be the Edemfest Concert, headlined by Edem the Hiplife sensation who is a son of the Anlo State.

Other interesting programmes include, Mama Hogbe (a beauty pageant), games, street carnivals, beach parties, boat rides among others.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)