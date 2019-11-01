Foreign Ministry Clears Air Over Visa Waiver Agreements

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has clarified that the bilateral visa waiver agreements executed between Ghana and some six countries is only for diplomatic and service passport holders.

According to the Ministry, contrary to a report by Ghanaweb, the waivers are not for holders of ordinary passports.

Ghanaweb had on October 28, 2019, reported that Ghana had signed visa waiver agreements with six nations for diplomatic and service passport holders.

The nations are Hungary, Colombia, Iran, Equatorial Guinea, India, Morocco.

BY Melvin Tarlue